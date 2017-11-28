VIEW GALLERY

Alessandra Ambrosio has built a name for herself in the annuls of Victoria’s Secret history. She’s been known for her work on and off the runway after becoming the company’s first spokesmodel for their PINK line. She later earned her Angel wings back in 2000 and has walked 17 VS Fashion shows since then. Ambrosio was also honored with wearing the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra twice. She wore the Floral Fantasy Bra in 2012 and the Dream Fantasy Bra in 2014.

In addition to her work with Victoria’s Secret, Ambrosio has also modeled for a number of other designer brands, including Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs and many more.

This VS Angel has also been blessed with a beautiful family. Ambrosio has been engaged to Jamie Mazur since 2008. They currently have two children, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix.

Unfortunately, Ambrosio revealed that she would retire after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017. She’s taken part in 17 VS shows and now it’s time to hang up her wings. But that’s the thing. Once an Angel, always an Angel. We’ll be sure to remember all of Ambrosio’s unforgettable looks on that runway for years to come.