The Top 10 Best Looks From The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

||
This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has already come and gone. Even though the show won’t air on TV until November 28 all the looks are up online, bless the internet. But also can someone at Victoria’s Secret explain why the fashion show isn’t live that would be great.

This year’s show has had some drama leading up to the big day. A few models, including Gigi Hadid, didn’t get their visas approved and weren’t able to walk in the show. Even Katy Perry, who was supposed to perform, got denied and is supposedly banned from China for life.

Out of the 75+ lingerie ensembles that the Angels and Angels-in-training wore down the runway, these are our top 10.

Lais Riberio

Cosmopolitan

Adriana Lima

Cosmpolitan

Jourdana Elizabeth

Cosmpolitan

Karlie Kloss

Cosmopolitan

Jasmine Tookes

Cosmopolitan

Romee Strijd

Cosmopolitan

Bella Hadid

Cosmopolitan

Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge

Cosmopolitan

Stella Maxwell

Cosmpolitan

Ming Xi

Cosmopolitan

