VIEW GALLERY

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has already come and gone. Even though the show won’t air on TV until November 28 all the looks are up online, bless the internet. But also can someone at Victoria’s Secret explain why the fashion show isn’t live that would be great.

This year’s show has had some drama leading up to the big day. A few models, including Gigi Hadid, didn’t get their visas approved and weren’t able to walk in the show. Even Katy Perry, who was supposed to perform, got denied and is supposedly banned from China for life.

Out of the 75+ lingerie ensembles that the Angels and Angels-in-training wore down the runway, these are our top 10.

Lais Riberio

Adriana Lima

Jourdana Elizabeth

Karlie Kloss

Jasmine Tookes

Romee Strijd

Bella Hadid

Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge

Stella Maxwell

Ming Xi