Alexia Maier, 17, never believed anyone who told her she looked identical to Jennifer Lawrence. She thought they were joking. It wasn’t until someone asked her to sign her autograph, thinking she was Lawrence, that she started to see the similarities.
Maier grew up in Ponte Vedra, Florida a beach town just south of Jacksonville. No one mistook the budding teen model for JLaw down there. It wasn’t until she made her way up to New York City did she start getting mistaken as the star. “At first I thought it was a joke when people started saying I looked like Jennifer Lawrence,” she told Daily Mail.
Hi guys, so I have published the blog post that I made yesterday. (Link in bio.) It's by far the most bare and honest thing I have ever written, and some things I didn't even know if I should include. If you would set aside some time to read it, that would be really amazing. It's just about assumptions people make of me, and it's basically what was in the interview I had that never came out and more–it also explains why the interview never surfaced. Thank you guys so much for all of your support, you have no idea how it has helped me over the years 💖 A review from @hg_fanboy: "I totally didn't want to punch someone in the face while reading it."
Maier’s face and hair look like Lawrence’s when she was in the Hunger Games trilogy. She even dressed up as Katniss for Halloween.
Her uncanny resemblance to Lawrence has left many fans excited than quickly disappointed. But unlike the people who stop Maier in the street for a photo, she isn’t a big JLaw fan. But despite not being a fan there is no denying that Lawrence has affected Maier’s life.
Seriously, they have to be long lost sisters.