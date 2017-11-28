VIEW GALLERY

Alexia Maier, 17, never believed anyone who told her she looked identical to Jennifer Lawrence. She thought they were joking. It wasn’t until someone asked her to sign her autograph, thinking she was Lawrence, that she started to see the similarities.

Maier grew up in Ponte Vedra, Florida a beach town just south of Jacksonville. No one mistook the budding teen model for JLaw down there. It wasn’t until she made her way up to New York City did she start getting mistaken as the star. “At first I thought it was a joke when people started saying I looked like Jennifer Lawrence,” she told Daily Mail.

Maier’s face and hair look like Lawrence’s when she was in the Hunger Games trilogy. She even dressed up as Katniss for Halloween.

Her uncanny resemblance to Lawrence has left many fans excited than quickly disappointed. But unlike the people who stop Maier in the street for a photo, she isn’t a big JLaw fan. But despite not being a fan there is no denying that Lawrence has affected Maier’s life.

Seriously, they have to be long lost sisters.