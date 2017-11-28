VIEW GALLERY

I don’t know why it’s so hard for makeup artists to just use their correct shade when it comes to foundation. It’s super easy! You just go to any makeup or drug store and you find a shade that looks like your skin tone. Better yet, if you’re at a makeup store an employee will match your shade for you. It’s the easiest thing.

Even though using the right foundation shade and staying in your lane are easy and free to do, it seems to be a challenge for some.

Many internet makeup artists have come under fire for doing blackface, the most recent is Russian MUA Cepera otherwise known at notcatart on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbzlca-DiOS/?taken-by=notcatart

In an Instagram video post captioned “White to dark,” it shows him covering his very pale skin in dark foundation. The screengrab used for the video is misleading because his “dark” skin is actually MUCH darker than the screengrab.

It’s bad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb-TLo7Dx8K/?taken-by=notcatart

I wasn’t kidding! It’s so bad that I can’t even think of another adjective to describe how BAD this video is! In his video caption, he wrote, “I love the skin of all colors and this look is inspired from it… That we all are beautiful.. And I wanna show you how it’s beautiful.”

If he wants to prove his range and show that he can also do makeup for darker skin tones than get a black model. It’s that simple. Don’t cover your chest, neck and face in black makeup and say you love all skin colors.

Instagram please take this down.