VIEW GALLERY

Every year when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show models are announced it’s always exciting to see who is finally joining the iconic show. But for this year’s show, it was more shocking to see who wasn’t coming back.

Between Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid not walking and Karlie Kloss coming back for her wings, it’s hard to keep track of who’s an angel! With the ebb and flow of Victoria’s Secret Angels, it’s always nice to have a steady angel like Elsa Hosk. Not only is Elsa reliable, but she’s hot as hell.

With her seventh show under her belt, or wings, it’s time that Elsa becomes a household name.

Elsa is a total natural on the runway, but modeling wasn’t always her focus. She started modeling at the age of 14 and did a campaign for Guess. Elsa eventually gave modeling up to focus on school. After graduating she played professional Swedish women’s basketball for two years.

She then decided she’d give modeling another shot, flew to NYC and the rest was history! Now the 29-year-old is a staple in the modeling world and has walked the runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabanna, Balmain and many more.

There is no denying that Elsa was made to be a model. Her Instagram is filled with envious pictures of her life and adventures. Who even looks good while doing a face mask? Oh, Elsa does.

Move over Queen Elsa from Frozen, because Elsa Hosk is for sure the best Elsa around. Click through the gallery to see Elsa’s best Instagram photos.