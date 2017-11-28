VIEW GALLERY

Jasmine Tookes may not be a household name like Gigi Hadid or Kendall Jenner, but what she lacks in name-recognition, she makes up for in talent. Seriously, Tookes has done it all. She’s been photographed without editing for Victoria’s Secret, worn the brand’s famed fantasy bra and of course, earned her wings on the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

At only 26, the California native has already starred in ad campaigns for Ugg, Gap and DKNY and walked runways for Burberry, Calvin Klein, Marchesa, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada and Versace. As if that wasn’t enough in and of itself, Oprah Winfrey once praised Tookes for her perfect skin. BLESSED.

Oh, and she can add ‘extremely hot boyfriend’ to her already extensive resume. These two basically define #relationshipgoals.

Just in case you’re not already convinced that Jasmine Tookes is your official first-round draft pick for the Super Bowl of underwear (#sports!), she also wore the cutest costume of all time last year. That’s an absolute fact. We’re officially nominating her to be our next live-action Disney princess.

Just because you’re not a household name or an Insta-celeb doesn’t mean that your career is any less valid. Jasmine Tookes is proving that one selfie, one ad campaign and one major runway show at a time. This Angel earned her wings long ago.