A clip has surfaced of a bunch of Victoria’s Secret models backstage during this year’s fashion show singing the N-word.

The video shows a handful of white models backstage singing along to Cardi B’s “Bodack Yellow.” When the lyric, “And I’m quick, cut a n***** hustle,” comes on the N-word is audible, but the majority of the women in the video are white.

Even though you can’t see EVERYONE in the video clearly and you don’t have a clear understanding of who said the word, it’s clear that the majority of the women are white and the N-word was said very loudly.

People were quick to drag the models for their racist action. Everyone can listen to “Bodak Yellow” and everyone should listen to it, but the only people who can say the N-word are black people. If you’re not black then the word isn’t for you to say, it’s that simple.

The only model that can be safe from this racist video and the wrath of Twitter is Devon Windsor.

You can see Devon not say the N-word in the video. Twitter was quick to give the fifth year VS Fashion Show veteran a shoutout.

Every VS model in this video is canceled except Devon.