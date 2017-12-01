VIEW GALLERY

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas or should I say Khristmas. That’s right our favorite family the Kardashians are going back to their original Christmas tradition, full family Christmas cards.

But this year is going to be different because Kim Kardashian is in charge of the card this year not momager Kris Jenner.

This year’s card is going to be unlike previous years. For one there are more babies and people will be inspecting the card to see if they can spot Kylie Jenner‘s or Khloe Kardashian’s rumored baby bumps. The Kardashian family tree keeps growing!

Kim teased a portion of the family’s card on Twitter today. The photo features a tiny Saint West among many wrapped presents and half of a ginormous Christmas tree.

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @EliLinnetz pic.twitter.com/jPAJNyj6C0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 1, 2017

Doesn’t Saint look so adorable? Based on her tweet it seems like every day she will give tease a new part of the card.

Eli Russell Linnetz is the photographer who took the adorable photo of Saint. This is his first Kardashian Christmas card, but not his first time working with the Kardashians. Eli directed Kanye West‘s music video to “Fade” and was the creative director of fabrication for his “Famous” video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYYpjYdHBIP/?taken-by=elirusselllinnetz

He is also the photographer of many of Kim’s iconic Instagram photos.

This Christmas card is going to iconic I can feel it. Maybe a few rumors will be confirmed as well, who knows!