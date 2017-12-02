Selena Gomez Doesn’t Think ‘Anybody Truly Cares’ About Her Love Life

A few weeks back, one of my closest friends spit out a generous mouthful of rosé , blinking at me in disbelieving wonder as I dipped my toes into her parents’ hot tub.

“You can’t be serious,” she laughed. “You actually ship Justin and Selena?”

It’s a stance that I’m usually wary of admitting aloud, and I nodded along in acquiescence as my friend listed the many publicized reasons Selena can most definitely do better than the notorious Biebs. I even heard myself agree. And yet, swirling my chipping black toenail polish beneath the hot tub jets, I was hard-pressed not to quote at her: “the heart wants what it wants.”

Despite the multitude of articles tracking her love life, despite the paparazzi, despite the deep analysis of her Instagram follows (or unfollows), Selena Gomez is under the impression that nobody “actually cares” about her relationship with Bieber.

“I mean I don’t think anybody truly, actually cares,” she reportedly told Billboard at their Women in Music Dinner and Awards Gala on Thursday (November 30). “I think for me what’s been great is that I’ve been able to live the life that I’ve wanted for myself. And that doesn’t always look the way people maybe think it should look, but it’s not really my concern anymore.”

While Sel is under no circumstances correct that nobody “cares” about her love life, her point that she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation is an important one. The public often makes the mistake that because someone’s life is more public than their own that fans deserve to have knowledge of and even sway over stars’ decisions.

“Look my family is great, my health is great and I love deeply and I think that’s just who I am,” she continued, “so I’m not really ashamed.”

*bookmarks interview to show my cynical friends who don’t believe in everlasting love*