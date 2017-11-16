VIEW GALLERY

The moment after a breakup is always a fragile time. You want everyone to know that you’ve moved on and are much better off without your ex. Of course, it’s all too easy for you to fall back into the arms of the ex before your ex, especially if they were your first love. For Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, they know this all too well.

After Selena and The Weeknd’s recent breakup, Selena was almost immediately seen hanging out with Justin, who she’s being separated from for several years after a tumultuous relationship. The internet could not keep their cool when photos emerged of Jelena taking a bike ride and hanging out several more times in one week. Today, photos were published of the pair displaying PDA at Justin’s hockey game. Selena just can’t keep away from Canadians.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Back to Kissing in Public https://t.co/8qY5f5r3Z5 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 16, 2017

Photos don’t lie, at least, this one doesn’t. The two weren’t shy about hiding their affection for one another, and the internet had mixed reactions.

https://twitter.com/iconictheron/status/931200615568592897

They just needed time to grow even if that meant doing it apart for some time.. people, she almost died! Let her be happy with the man she always loved! IT'S NOT YOUR RELATIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/JvmAUY6oHx — ۵ (@ADEE24_) November 16, 2017

If you’re curious about how The Weeknd might be reacting to all this, don’t fret. He’s reportedly been hanging out with Bella Hadid, his ex before Selena, once again. If Miley and Liam were any indication, it’s that you might not always completely get over your past love. Amidst a year of what seems like an endless amount of celebrity divorces and breakups, Jelena’s reunion can only be good news. We’ll be here waiting for Selena to pull a Taylor and write an album all about it.