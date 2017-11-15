VIEW GALLERY

Maybe The Weeknd was inspired by his recent ex Selena Gomez getting back together with Justin Bieber. The paparazzi caught him leaving his ex Bella Hadid’s New York City apartment building.

According to Elle, who had the inside scoop from the photog, The Weeknd spent several hours inside before spotted leaving. Now there is no photographic evidence of the two hanging out, but I highly doubt that The Weeknd was just sitting in Bella’s apartment building lobby chilling.

We do know that Bella was in the city because she was photographed going to a fitting earlier that day.

This could be the beginning of a beautiful comeback relationship. As a refresher, The Weeknd and Bella dated from 2015 to 2016. After they broke up, which crushed so many fans, The Weeknd performed at the Vicotria’s Secret Fashion Show while Bella strutted down the runway. It was an iconic moment.

Allegedly Bella and Drake are dating and The Weeknd was just spotted getting cozy with Justin Bieber‘s ex-girlfriend Yovanna Ventura.

Bella and The Weeknd haven’t followed each other back on social media, which is a huge sign of getting back together. So what is the truth? You two getting back together or nah?