Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are one of those couples that if they broke up the world would be shattered. The two have been together since 2006 when they met on set of Step Up. The film launched Channing’s career, a whole franchise of Step Up movies and Jenna and Channing’s relationship.

After two years of dating, Channing popped the question and the couple got married a year later in 2009. Now Jenna and Channing are more than husband and wife, they’re mom and dad to their adorable daughter Everly.

Needless to say, the two are still madly in love with each other. Their love was on full display when they when up against each other on Lip Sync battle and their performances are iconic. Never forget when Jenna gave Channing a lap dance on national TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdfMKnJ1y2o

Channing and Jenna are true #CoupleGoals and flaunt their love on Instagram all the time. Love isn’t dead people!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BArHyRtACCB/?taken-by=channingtatum

