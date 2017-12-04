VIEW GALLERY

The things that happen on Pretty Little Liars is so outrageous that it could only happen on a TV show. A could only get away with all that crazy stuff because it’s a TV show and not in real life. But that doesn’t mean A imposters don’t exist.

According to police, class at Piqua High School in Ohio were canceled after two female students made threats inspired by PLL. It all started when a 15-year-old girl created a Snapchat account called “A” and posted snaps threatening to tell classmates secrets and starting rumors about a future school shooting.

Then another girl, 14, wrote on a school bathroom wall, “I’m still going to shoot up the school. A.” She was inspired by the Snapchat account. The two girls did not work together.

After her message was seen school was dismissed early and canceled for the rest of the week.

The two teens were arrested and charged in Juvenile Court according to Piqua Daily Call.