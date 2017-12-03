Saturday Night Live clapped back at the exhausting news cycle of sexual harassment allegations last night with a bold and powerful sketch, “Welcome to Hell.”

The female cast members sway on millennial pink swings and bob their heads against a backdrop of bright-colored popsicles while making the point that while it seems like every harassment and assault claim in the news right now is shocking, this has been happening to women for hundreds of years.

“Here’s a little secret that every girl knows,” Saoirse Ronan says in a demure voice, donning cat ears and a high ponytail à la Ariana Grande.

“This been the damn world,” Cecily Strong finishes, much more forcefully.

The music video juxtaposes Lisa Frank zebras and rainbows and ice-cream cones (sugar and spice and everything nice) with the brusque message that this news cycle is nothing new for women.

The lyrics aren’t afraid to call out individuals. The skit refers to life as a woman as “button under the desk bad” in the first verse, and slams people complaining about House of Cards being ruined due to the Kevin Spacey allegations, pointing out that that particular struggle pales in comparison to daily life for women.

“Here’s a list of stuff that’s ruined for us: parking and walking and Uber and ponytails bathrobes and nighttime and drinking and hotels and vans.”

Other memorable moments include Kate McKinnon with keys grasped between her knuckles grinning, “This is how I walk home at night!” and Ronan answering the “Why didn’t you say anything?” argument with: “Dang, double daddy! We definitely did” as an image of a “witch” being burned against a tree plays.

"You do realize it’s 10x worse for a woman of color right?" Welcome to hell #snl pic.twitter.com/peIA5FeU58 — Courtney (@KcirdnekC) December 3, 2017

Holy shit, @nbcsnl's 'Welcome to Hell' about what women endure on the daily is wicked smart and knife-sharp. Shouts to all involved. https://t.co/I2dzHTG3Br — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 3, 2017

I AM GOING TO PLAY WELCOME TO HELL FOR EVERY GUY I MEET THAT COMPLAINS ABOUT HOW "FEMINAZIS" ARE RUINING EVERYTHING #SNL — danny devito with xmas titties (@fakedannydevito) December 3, 2017

omg "Welcome to Hell" is the anthem we all need right now. #SNL — Tatum Tollner (@TatumTollner) December 3, 2017

Watch the full video below: