Right now Los Angeles, California is enduring a crazy wildfire. The fire has already engulfed part of the 405 highway, a prominent highway in SoCal. A fire started in Ventura, Thomas Fire, and another one near Bel Air, which is being called the Skirball Fire.

Museums have closed and celebrities are fleeing their mansions. According to The New York Times, the Ventura fire has already burned through 65,000 acres. While the Skirball Fire is much smaller it threatens a ton of structures including the Getty Museum.

Skirball Fire engulfing area near the Getty Center in Los Angeles. @MattGutmanABC reports from the scene: https://t.co/mQb3TKbTC0 pic.twitter.com/y95cZK5yNA — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2017

The Getty center is worth $4 billion, NOT EVEN BEGINNING to include any of the artwork. I can even wrap my head around the potential for a loss on that scale. #Skirballfire — Peebles (@iceddarkroast) December 6, 2017

The residents of Los Angeles are tweeting out crazy photos and videos of what I imagine hell looks like. Huge walls of orange fire surrounded by mountains and palm trees. One Twitter user, @WLV_investor’s video is going viral. It shows the Ventura resident driving on the highway surrounded by burning mountains.

Not the typical morning commute… pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) December 6, 2017

The images and videos from the fire look unreal.

The whole city of Los Angeles which is a big horizontal including many neighborhoods (I learned this last month) smells like smoke I am told. The wildfires are consuming everything in their path. Meanwhile, any word from Donnie? He’s busy setting fire to MidEast peace. pic.twitter.com/5Yz6V4LQXt — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) December 6, 2017

WATCH: Video shot from inside vehicle on 405 Freeway in Los Angeles captures intense flames rolling down hillside. https://t.co/CxMAjaNFNW pic.twitter.com/4krSiWi2TF — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2017

A new wildfire is raging near the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. Thousands have been forced to flee their homes as multiple fires continue to burn in Southern California. Watch aerial video: https://t.co/lnNdHm4rmr Live updates: https://t.co/JEZHszrGoy pic.twitter.com/rK8Mnj7V1O — CNN (@CNN) December 6, 2017

Other than the raging fires, oppressive taxes, and rampant sexual assault…Los Angeles is a great place to live. pic.twitter.com/LF93ajlONp — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) December 6, 2017

Fire burning off 405 freeway near Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. Source: Shannon Wilson pic.twitter.com/3BG4DqlLx4 — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) December 6, 2017

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

When you want the #SkirballFire to end but then find out it's gonna burn down Rupert Murdoch's house: pic.twitter.com/y2OIkNjBdT — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) December 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/daveanthony/status/938283473004982273

The early-morning #SkirballFire is shutting down parts of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed by multiple wildfires in southern California since Monday. pic.twitter.com/XkJaDLBM7r — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 6, 2017

This is My drive to work this. Lord “Be still”.

Praying 🙏 for ppl up in those mountains, LA County and myself this morning. FYI anyone on the #405 turn around ITS ON 🔥 #SkirballFire pic.twitter.com/F0rMsotbTa — CoCo Mayo♏️🦂 (@CoCo_Mayo76) December 6, 2017

People are saying that LA looks like the inside of a volcano. Rain is not expected to hit the city soon and thousands are being told to evacuate. Except for UCLA, the university told students that class is optional and is up to the students’ professors.

Revised fire advisory: Except for UCLA Health, all other staff, faculty and students who are off campus should not attempt to come to campus until the situation is resolved. Classes are optional and students should check with their instructors. — UCLA Newsroom (@UCLAnewsroom) December 6, 2017

I cancelled finals today because #SkirballFire unsafe. @UCLA don't force faculty to make the call, you need to close campus or give guidance @UCLAnewsroom — Sophia (@sophiacoolgirl) December 6, 2017

Scary stuff. If you or anyone you know is in LA there are evacuation centers set up.

#SkirballFire EVACUATION CENTERS TO THE NORTH:

Delano RC, 15100 Erwin

Balboa RC, 17015 Burbank

Van Nuys Sherman Oaks RC, 14201 Huston EVACUATION CENTERS TO THE SOUTH:

Westwood RC, 1350 Sepulveda IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO EVACUATE DO SO IMMEDIATELY — LA City EMD (@ReadyLA) December 6, 2017

Stay safe LA!