There are couple goals and then there are Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade goals. They’re the most underrated power couple in pop culture. Union is a successful actress, designer and New York Times best-selling author. And her husband Wade is a three-time NBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and definitely a future basketball hall of famer.

Their relationship wasn’t always smooth sailing. Union and Wade have both been married before they linked up. Wade was a father of two boys already.

Union and The two started dating back in 2009 and briefly broke up in early 2013. During their split, Dwyane had a kid with one of his close friends. But by the end of 2013, the two were back together and engaged.

Union and Wade officially got married in August of 2014. If you’re a cynic when it comes to love or marriage watching their marriage video will change that. The guest list stacked and location beautiful, but what really shined was their love for each other.

Don’t they make you want to date someone? And find love? And be happy forever?

They’ve been married for a few years now and the love is exactly the same. They’re the only couple whose relationship Instagrams aren’t extremely annoying to see. It’s not all mushy-gushy with them. They aren’t afraid to laugh at one another and show all aspects of their relationship.

How can you not love them? Click through the gallery to see Union and Wade’s best couple pictures. They were hard to pick because not only are they couple goals, but they’re also super photogenic.