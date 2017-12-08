Twitter user @irnyirdina, Irny Irdina’s hilarious lip sync video is going viral. It shows Irny lip-syncing along to David Archuleta’s song “Crush,” which still goes so hard. Anyone who knows the song “Crush” knows that there are a lot of singing parts and vocal layering. It’s a hard to sing by yourself, but Irny managed to hit every note in a hilarious way.
Irny is a comedic genius. Using the mirror to portray the background vocals is perfect. Everyone quickly smashed the like button and started retweeting her hilarious singing video.
One person took it upon themselves to inform David that his song was being used in this viral tweet. Not only did he respond but then he posted Irny’s video on his Instagram.
Then David went above and beyond and posted his own video of him lip syncing “Crush.”
He then tweeted at Irny saying her video is much better. They had a back and forth that only can be described as pure.
Sometimes the internet can be good and we must never forget that. Time to go practice my lip syncing.