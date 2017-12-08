VIEW GALLERY

Twitter user @irnyirdina, Irny Irdina’s hilarious lip sync video is going viral. It shows Irny lip-syncing along to David Archuleta’s song “Crush,” which still goes so hard. Anyone who knows the song “Crush” knows that there are a lot of singing parts and vocal layering. It’s a hard to sing by yourself, but Irny managed to hit every note in a hilarious way.

When you try to sing all the parts pic.twitter.com/PUe0zRLRcX — Irny Irdina (@irnyirdina) December 6, 2017

Irny is a comedic genius. Using the mirror to portray the background vocals is perfect. Everyone quickly smashed the like button and started retweeting her hilarious singing video.

now this is the quality content I signed up for — Balqis (@qisrazak18) December 6, 2017

Hahahahahah I've watched this so many times I love youuu 😂😂😂😂😂 — Hasan Hester Hameed♡ (@hasanhameed21) December 7, 2017

Her zoom game is on point — j. (@jmarambaaa) December 6, 2017

One person took it upon themselves to inform David that his song was being used in this viral tweet. Not only did he respond but then he posted Irny’s video on his Instagram.

I'm sorry, I have to… pic.twitter.com/sFTzuzN41w — The Southern Cross (@Laycerta) December 6, 2017

GIRL HE PUT IT ON HIS IG TOO pic.twitter.com/Cv07ghsIUq — The Southern Cross (@Laycerta) December 7, 2017

Then David went above and beyond and posted his own video of him lip syncing “Crush.”

When you try to sing all the parts… to your own song. pic.twitter.com/7N83UwnN5V — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) December 8, 2017

He then tweeted at Irny saying her video is much better. They had a back and forth that only can be described as pure.

Hey man I'm pretty sure you got it!! Especially with your on point facial expressions 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Irny Irdina (@irnyirdina) December 8, 2017

Sometimes the internet can be good and we must never forget that. Time to go practice my lip syncing.