VIEW GALLERY

The cast of Insecure is not at a loss for beautiful people. Seriously, every single actor in the HBO show’s lineup is like strikingly good-looking. There’s no choosing or ranking them, but they each deserve their own shine.

Sarunas Jackson, who plays Dro on the comedy, is definitely shining. His character is married but in an open relationship and though there’s drama surrounding Dro, it’s kinda hard to focus on all that when Jackson is just so hot IRL.

Sarunas Jackson is 6’8″ so that’s pretty much one of the biggest factors in his sexiness. He actually used to play basketball at Portland State, hitting the court as a forward.

He’s also a proud Panamanian who’s close with his family, all based out of Southern California.

Jackson also doesn’t shy away from a good selfie gallery. No complaints on that here!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaCeDFvHHGG/?taken-by=ronejae

Even better, he updates his Instagram story super frequently and he’s hilarious. His jokes and antics make for some pretty entertaining viewing, especially considering that Insecure is in its offseason at the moment. If you need something to watch, you might just have to give him a follow.

The cast of Insecure was always perfect. As if it were even possible, it got even hotter with the introduction of Sarunas Jackson. Blessed.