Bella Thorne is joining the chorus of voices speaking out about sexual assault and harassment these past few months.

The Midnight Sun actress responded to a callous Twitter troll yesterday (December 8) by revealing that she is a survivor of molestation.

“What did Disney do to this girl?!?” the user demanded on the app in response to a sultry photo, suggesting that Thorne must have been molested in her youth.

“Yeah I was,” she quote-tweeted the user, slamming their rude assumption, “So it wasn’t Disney.”

Her tweet has racked up over 14,000 likes and her followers have been filling her feed with a swelling of love and support, thanking her for speaking out.

“You are loved and strong,” one fan wrote.

Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney https://t.co/rXasG4pqov — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017

You are brave for letting the world know. You are loved and strong. Also, keep doing you cuz i love watching your insta stories. We need more love and positivity in this world and you bring it. — Jenny M. Portillo (@jennymportillo) December 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/drugproblem/status/939222353002635265

Bella did not elaborate on her experience further, simply writing: “The world can be a sick place sometimes.”

The world can be a sick place sometimes :/ — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017

Her words serve as a powerful reminder that no one has an obligation to speak out about their assault or harassment — and that we cannot guess what people have been through, stars or otherwise.