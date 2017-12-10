When it comes to climate change, overcoming apathy is an enormous struggle: many people would rather deny its existence and make jokes about the cold than come to grips with the irreversible damage we are doing to our planet and the animals living on it. This week, a photographer’s footage of a dying polar bear is helping to overcome that indifference and to spark the public’s attention.

Photographer Paul Nicklen filmed a starving polar bear on a trip with conservation group Sea Legacy in northern Canada (in the Arctic Circle) last summer, and the video is making the rounds on social media this week — and bringing everyone who watches it to tears.

In the video, the emaciated polar bear rummages for food in a garbage can, then, failing to find any, collapses onto the ground, slumping in defeat.

“It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me,” Nicklen wrote on his Instagram caption, “but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy. This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death.”

The video has struck a chord with the public on Twitter, with people reaching the same conclusion Nicklen stressed in his caption: climate change needs to be addressed.

*after seeing video of the starving polar bear* Man: Hi, I'm — Me: Do you believe in climate change? pic.twitter.com/9XP3vNe9xy — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) December 9, 2017

We should be ashamed every day for what we're doing to this planet https://t.co/IMiTO4hjY3 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 9, 2017

Climate change is the single biggest threat to polar bear survival, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature found in 2015. Disappearing seals and ice make it more and more difficult for the bears to hunt for food, and the melting of sea ice will only make the problem worse for this threatened species.

“When scientists say bears are going extinct, I want people to realize what it looks like,” Nicklen concluded to National Geographic. “Bears are going to starve to death. This is what a starving bear looks like.”

The video is admittedly upsetting to watch, as it is too late for this polar bear. Hopefully the viral footage will serve as a much-needed wake-up call to many people who are not concerned about, or do not believe in the existence of, global warming.