Celebrity doppelgangers are everywhere, but it’s rare that a doppelganger looks like an identical twin. Zac Efron’s identical twin was discovered recently and it’s like Christmas came early. Juan Ponce looks like Zac’s identical Argentinian twin.

Seriously it’s like if Zac was cloned. Juan’s photo has been circulating Twitter with people freaking out that these photos are actually not of Zac.

How on earth is this NOT Zac Efron??? pic.twitter.com/ptd1XMD92L — cryptocandy 🍬 (@reznored) December 3, 2017

https://twitter.com/ImEstranged/status/937414890695938050

He looks so much like Zac that people think he photoshops Zac’s face on top of his actual face.

instead of studying for my finals I made a gif showing how the face on the 3rd and 4th pic are the exact same pic.twitter.com/NrQGVL5umX — annie (@anniegarcias) December 11, 2017

It is Zac Efron. Pretty sure this guy just photoshops Zac's face on his. Photoshop lets you do a lot of crazy things. — RedHeadLohan (@RedHeadLohan) December 4, 2017

But the verdict is still out if Juan looks like Zac’s clone or he is shady and has been photoshopping Zac’s face on his.

it's a guy from Córdoba, Argentina but apparently many people say he edits his photos to be similar to zac efron, not confirmed tho — laura (@brightscenery) December 11, 2017

We need a detective up in here pic.twitter.com/WX7xNqqZQ3 — Bree Swan (@ImpactPrincess) December 11, 2017

No he doesn’t! And his (Z) nose is smaller — I just. I can’t. pic.twitter.com/JEfUyxptNt — Melani (@melliephant7) December 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/caitmurf/status/940104656037937152

You can follow Juan and decide for yourself. Juan’s Instagram is private, but with over 20,000 followers I think it’s safe to assume he’ll accept your follow request.