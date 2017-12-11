Keaton Jones has experienced intense bullying at school. In a heartbreaking video that his mom, Kimberly Jones recorded, Keaton explained through tears how he was being bullied and why he hates it.

Since his mom posted the video it has gone viral. Celebrities have been tweeting at him telling him that they support him and starting the hashtag #StandWithKeaton.

Keaton said in the video that during lunch at his Knoxville, Tennesse school kids poured milk on him and put ham down his clothes. The video was taken when his mom came to pick him up early from school because he was afraid to go to lunch.

Since his video athletes and celebrities have been reaching out to Keaton. Chris Evans invited him to The Avengers premiere in Los Angeles. The support Keaton has received is immense and it’s heartwarming.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bci-7lQDdN5/?taken-by=justinbieber

“Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.” Stay strong Keaton, you’re a very brave young man and a lot of great folks have your back. @Lakyn_Jones if there is anything we can do for Keaton, please let us know. #StandWithKeaton #StopBullying — Nickelback (@Nickelback) December 11, 2017

#StandWithKeaton we love u my friend- we need more of ur kindness.. compassion… bravery.. and honesty in everyone, and the whole world is learning from u- thank u Keaton 💞we all got ur back✊🏼✊🏼 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/katyperry/status/939992273135243266

Hey Keaton

We here on “The Flash” are on your side – and against bullies everywhere.⚡️ #TheFlash @CW_TheFlash #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/svn8FTZmaT — Tom Cavanagh (@CavanaghTom) December 11, 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcg2qCyBDPT/

https://twitter.com/MrSilverScott/status/940194552404684801

have so much ❤️ and respect for Keaton. #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/uMjsLe7tET — Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) December 11, 2017

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

This is only a fraction of the celebrities who have tweeted at Keaton telling him that they are on his side. Being bullied is tough, but there will always be people, like Justin Bieber, in your corner.