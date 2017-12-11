It’s amazing at what lengths a company will go to not hire a plus-size model. Wish.com is the most recent company to hire a thin woman to model plus-size clothing.

Their plus-size tights were modeled by a thing model putting the tights on, pulling them up all the way to her chest and stretching the pair out with her arms.

Why wouldn’t Wish just hire a plus-size model to show off their cheap tights? Not only did they take a job away from a plus-size model, but they also took away an opportunity to show representation and body diversity.

I love figuring out my size by conceptualizing how many skinny people will fit in my clothes https://t.co/671yBwB1Sq — molly (@mollyxflanagan) December 10, 2017

it would have been so much easier to hire plus size models for this. it’s an unrealistic advertisement as well because there is no indicator of how it looks on a plus size body. it’s inefficient as well as distasteful. — emily angelica (@existentiaIly) December 9, 2017

I know this sounds like a bit of a crazy concept, but just stay with me…It would have made sense to just have….you know…perhaps….plus size models, model plus size tights 🤷🏾‍♀️just a thought https://t.co/AxZlLAaOzF — Tops (@SincerelyTops) December 11, 2017

“instead of showing what the tights will look like on plus size bodies, let’s put them on size two women in an entirely unhelpful way.” “you’re a goddamn genius Jim. Have a promotion.” https://t.co/daWynjJtSl — big soft uwu alt gf energy (@local_mistake) December 10, 2017

But turns out this campaign is way worse than originally thought. Supposedly the photos that Wish used are stolen. The photos are from Magic Tights and the models are stretching the tights so much to show how the tights don’t rip, which is why they’re magical.

They’re stolen photos from a separate ad campaign for “magic tights”, meant to show how the tights won’t rip no matter how much they’re stretched. Wish is too cheap to take their own photos let alone hire a plus sized model. Link to actual tights in pics: https://t.co/WQGHCXV87P — Alice (@AspenJumper) December 11, 2017

So now not only did Wish take away an opportunity to hire a plus-size model, but they also stole the photos. This campaign is so bad.