Kylie Jenner promised fans that Kylie Cosmetics was dropping three new products this December. The first drop was 20 shades of new lipsticks, the second was 30 shades of new concealers and the third and most criticised drop was a makeup brush set. The three drops are part of her Silver Series.

The 16-piece brush set will cost any Kylie Cosmetics fan $360. You can buy each brush individually. The brushes individual prices range from $16 to $48.

Typically Kylie’s products are on the cheaper side, so the brush set price gave fans sticker shock. Not just Kylie Cosmetics fans are outraged, but beauty fans, in general, are upset over the pricing.

Just leaving this here in case anyone wants a silver metalized brush set, but also wants to pay a few bills this month… it’s $16.99 and the reviews are lit!😘❤️✨ In fact, have a peek at ALL our brush sets here: https://t.co/zdpNJTXBre pic.twitter.com/9BTlK3NZrI — BH Cosmetics (@bhcosmetics) December 8, 2017

Who approved Kylie’s brush set prices? Who looked at those dollar store private label scratchy as hell brushes and said, yes $360 makes sense. W H O. — Hailie🍓 (@hailiebarber) December 8, 2017

* New limited edition Kylie Jenner makeup brush set of 16 brushes for just $360!* Me: pic.twitter.com/bq5u8ZaH6o — Amanda (@amandabeeleon) December 8, 2017

good morning to everyone except Kylie Jenner, who thinks it’s okay to sell 15 makeup brushes for $360 and not tell us if she’s pregnant or not. — s i e r r a 🍒 (@sierraa_321) December 10, 2017

The only person that can afford a set of $360 Kylie Jenner makeup brushes….is Kylie Jenner. — jinchuuriki (@BreeeCass) December 9, 2017

Use code “glowmomma” to save on Morphe brushes. https://t.co/8Wg4keb1Gi — Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) December 8, 2017

The backlash has been so intense that Kylie tweeted why her brushes are so expensive. She said the brushes are real hair and not synthetic, which is why they’re so expensive. She wanted her first brush set to be luxurious and high quality.

I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference pic.twitter.com/mOxwmFJJcM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

But still, some people are not buying Kylie’s reasoning or prices.

y’all already know kylie just typed in “expensive ass makeup brushes”

& I love kylie but i’m not here for her charging that much for makeup brushes 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KIdbo3JhHz — redrum (@vanestrrr) December 10, 2017

I get your point Kylie but all of these brands are extremely credible in the make up industry. You literally only came out with a little bit of brushes before and now you wanna drop this? Uh- uh doesn’t work that way pic.twitter.com/duEEIyt3Sr — Nell🧸 (@JannelCosplays) December 10, 2017

why come out with a product that’s too expensive for most of your customers to buy???? that’s stupid. ive bought many things from kylie, even though they’re pricey. i just think almost 400 dollars for brushes is insane — madison ☁️✌🏻✖️ (@INVITATIONETHAN) December 10, 2017

Kylie said that she hears all of her fans, so maybe that means she will work on a synthetic brush line.