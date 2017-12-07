VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner is the queen of rumors and gossip. Even though the pregnancy rumors are in full force she is still working on her Kylie Cosmetics line.

Rumors were swirling that Kylie Cosmetics was going to have a truck soon because Miss Jenner registered Kylie Truck as a trademark. Turns out those rumors are true because Kylie just debuted the new truck on her Snapchat.

The truck is decked out in pink with Kylie Cosmetics signature paint trip in silver. The Kylie Truck is a mobile Kylie Cosmetics shop.

Just like a food truck, the side has a window and a display case showing off all the available makeup goodies customers can purchase.

Based on her Snapchat the display case has lip kits, blushes, the wet set, eyeshadow palettes, kyliners, highlighters, keychains and lighter. The products range from various of her drops from her Holiday drop to her Vacation drop.

Kylie just announced Kylie Cosmetics first lipsticks and concealers and Kylie confirmed that the concealers will be available to purchase at the truck.

No confirmation on the lipsticks, but figures crossed!

The truck will be making its first stop tomorrow at The Grove in Los Angeles. It will be there at 4 PM pst. with no end time given. The truck will be visiting locations in LA throughout December.