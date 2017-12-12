VIEW GALLERY

Aline is a freshman at Oswego University who never took Tinder seriously. She told BuzzFeed that she was on it to joke around and use it as an “ego boost.”

Even though Aline started dating someone she still didn’t want to give up messing around with guys on Tinder. It’s so fun to jokingly message guys on dating apps because there are typically never any repercussions.

But to keep her profile not “datey” because of her boyfriend she decided to sell furniture on her profile starting with her cousin’s lamp. She posted a less than flattering picture of the lamp with the bio “Not looking for hookups, just to sell my lamp. Serious inquiries only.” The matches tarted rolling in. Her phone crashed because of how many matches she received.

I made a tinder to sell my lamp and got so many matches and messages that it crashed my phone and sent it into a crash loop. It’s cool though, I sold it. thanks Joseph. pic.twitter.com/EP0cIjS2WN — Aline (@AlineLaReine_) December 10, 2017

Not only were the matches coming in but so were the messages. One guy hit her with the “you’re not like the other girls” line. While one guy offered her a line of cocaine for the lamp.

Twitter thought her lamp Tinder profile was hilarious.

ur the "plug" aline — Cliff Paul (@ShowtimeEmir) December 11, 2017

a lamp can get a match but i can't pic.twitter.com/g162J4hNnv — 𓂺 (@xxbrokenbentxx) December 10, 2017

Step up your Tinder game ladies, because now we are competing with inanimate objects.