2017 has been a crazy year for the beauty industry. This year in particular, makeup brands (hello Fenty Beauty and HudaBeauty) have stepped up in the hopes of finally making inclusivity a priority. 2017 has also paved the way for the rise of Instagram beauty influencers. These new, well-meaning makeup artists are responsible for the slew of generic Instagram video montages flooding our feeds and it’s getting old AF. That’s why we need to take a moment to appreciate beauty influencer Chelsie Worthy, who has the internet shook over her aptly-named “traptorials.”

These makeup tutorials stray far, far away from the predictable Instagram videos of makeup artists painting their faces to the same 30-second snippet of a Chainsmokers track. “The regular Instagram videos seem so generic,” Chelsie said in an interview with POPSUGAR. “I wanted to steer as far away from that as possible, so I always include movement in my tutorials.”

And her videos, which show her milly-rocking to everything from 21 Savage to Young Thug, are ACTUALLY entertaining to watch.

“I think people had such a positive reaction to traptorials because they were tired of watching the same videos,” Worthy said. “You see so many successful influencers creating the same content. Naturally, so many assume that is what you have to do in order to be accepted. Even if that’s not your personality or style, that’s what’s required. I wanted to show them that’s not true.”

We’re so here for the originality, Chelsie!