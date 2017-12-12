2017 has been a crazy year for the beauty industry. This year in particular, makeup brands (hello Fenty Beauty and HudaBeauty) have stepped up in the hopes of finally making inclusivity a priority. 2017 has also paved the way for the rise of Instagram beauty influencers. These new, well-meaning makeup artists are responsible for the slew of generic Instagram video montages flooding our feeds and it’s getting old AF. That’s why we need to take a moment to appreciate beauty influencer Chelsie Worthy, who has the internet shook over her aptly-named “traptorials.”
These makeup tutorials stray far, far away from the predictable Instagram videos of makeup artists painting their faces to the same 30-second snippet of a Chainsmokers track. “The regular Instagram videos seem so generic,” Chelsie said in an interview with POPSUGAR. “I wanted to steer as far away from that as possible, so I always include movement in my tutorials.”
And her videos, which show her milly-rocking to everything from 21 Savage to Young Thug, are ACTUALLY entertaining to watch.
View this post on Instagram
AYO 😭 Traptorial Chronicles Part Two ✌🏾🏚😂🤭 you guys showed SO MUCH LOVE I had to make another one lmao 😭 you can tell I’m having too much fun with these lol Thank you so much for all sweet comments and messages, we LIT 😍😂🔥Part 3? Yay or nay? PSA: I do all my own edits and filming, always have 💛 #SelfProclaimedEditorBae #LMAO •🙆🏾♀️ Base• @eloisebeauty Illuminating drops in Gold Getter✨ @mariobadescu Vitamin C Serum✨ @maybelline FITme Matte + Poreless 360/355 ✨ @lagirlprocosmetics Pro Conceal in Chestnut and Fawn✨ @airspunbycoty Setting Powder 🌬 @shopwvrthy Stardust Illuminating Powder in Midas 💫 •👀 Eyes• @juviasplace Masquerade and Zulu Palettes for my shadows @shopwvrthy Stardust Illuminating Powder in Zeus on my lids @nyxcosmetics Loose Gold Glitter and Glitter liner in Crystal ✨ @lashednluxury So Kate/Versace Lashes Stacked✨ •👄 Lips• @blackradiancebeauty Matte Lip Color in Mod Mocha✨ @juviasplace Masquerade Palette and black shadow for custom lip color topped with Clear Gloss 💕 #Traptorials Song: High End by @chrisbrownofficial ft. @future @thuggerthugger1
“I think people had such a positive reaction to traptorials because they were tired of watching the same videos,” Worthy said. “You see so many successful influencers creating the same content. Naturally, so many assume that is what you have to do in order to be accepted. Even if that’s not your personality or style, that’s what’s required. I wanted to show them that’s not true.”
We’re so here for the originality, Chelsie!