18-year-old Dutch Model Ivana Smit had only just begun modeling when her life was brutally cut short. After moving to Malaysia at the age of five, she built a portfolio working for big names, including high-profile clients such as Chanel. Now her family is demanding answers after the model’s body was discovered dead in an affluent American trader’s apartment building, The Sun reports.

Ivana’s body was discovered completely naked on the sixth floor of an apartment complex following a swingers sex party in the apartment of a wealthy American couple. Malaysian authorities have stated that her death was an “accident,” reporting that Ivana plunged from the 20th floor balcony to the sixth floor.

The circumstances surrounding her death, however, suggest that it was anything but an accident. Malaysian authorities have refused to provide Ivana’s family with photos and other evidence proving that her death didn’t involve any foul play.

The model’s grandfather told The Sun, “We cannot believe she fell from level 20 and the body was found at level 6. She was found there naked. Where are her shoes and underwear?”

“We believe there is a criminal element in Ivana’s death,” he continued.

Ivana is reported to have died at around 10:00 A.M., just three hours after sending her boyfriend a selfie, according to her father Marcel Smit. He believes that Malaysian law officials are not making an effort to investigate his daughter’s death and that authorities simply want the case to be closed.

The couple whose apartment was the alleged scene of the party is supposedly well-known for their drug-fueled swingers sex orgies, and according to The Sun, neighbors heard foul play and intense arguing from the apartment just hours before Smit’s death.

It is unclear as to whether or not Malaysian officials will continue investigating into her death. Our thoughts are with Ivana Smit’s family during this difficult time.