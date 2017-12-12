As of right now, Instagram has crashed. The photo-sharing social media platform isn’t loading on either the app or desktop.

There are no details on why the server is down. If you try to access the platform on your computer a “5xx Server Error” shows up. A server error doesn’t show up in the app. The app just keeps refreshing with no update in content.

If you’re on your desktop you can still visit individual pages. You do that by typing in, http://www.instagram/HANDLE/, instead of HANDLE you put in the IG handle of whoever you’re trying to lookup.

Instagram hasn’t explained why the site is down. They did ass a new feature that you can now follow hashtags, so maybe that contributed the crash.

New today! You can now follow hashtags on Instagram. https://t.co/RXOHsT9ATC pic.twitter.com/hkCT9BiS9b — Instagram (@instagram) December 12, 2017

Until it’s back up just keep twiddling your thumbs and wait patiently.

Update

It looks like Instagram is back up and running on the app and desktop. It’s loading slowly, so fingers crossed it doesn’t crash again.