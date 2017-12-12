Nicole Richie & Joel Madden: Must-See Photos Of The Couple

VIEW GALLERY

A rockstar and a party girl falling in love, settling down and starting a family sound like a fairytale, but that’s Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s reality.

The Nicole that America fell in love with was a ditsy spoiled girl who had a TV show with her BFF Paris Hilton called The Simple Life. In the first season of The Simple Life, Nicole said “I don’t like good-looking guys. I like them to be really skinny and pale and look like they’re dying.”

She always had a type and she knew it way back then, so it’s not shocking that she hooked up Good Charlotte singer Joel. The two dated in 2006 and two years later Nicole gave birth to their firstborn daughter Harlow Richie-Madden. Just a year later, Nicole gave birth to their son Sparrow Madden.

After two kids and dating for four years the two tied the knot in 2010 in a lavish wedding at her dad Lionel Richie’s house.

Seven years later Nicole and Joel are still going strong.

Nicole and Joel have made a cute and very famous family for themselves. Nicole’s dad is Lionel, her step-sister is Sofia Richie who is dating Scott Disick and Joel’s brother Benjamin Madden is married to Cameron Diaz.

