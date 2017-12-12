It’s finals week at colleges across America, which means that the libraries are flooded with kids pulling all-nighters studying and coffee intake is high. Students are studying, writing papers and working on dreaded group projects. Everyone is on their last minute grind.
Twitter user Olivia Shade tweeted about the finals grind while making fun of education majors. Her tweet is basically saying that her major that is science-based is way harder than education majors. She has to write 20-page lab reports and education majors just have arts and crafts for their finals.
Her tweet went viral because a lot of people related that their major is harder than the education major, but it wasn’t long before someone pointed out that this tweet is shitty. She is saying that being an education major and teacher is easy! Lesson plans don’t make themselves.
So yeah, people, especially education majors and teachers came for Olivia.
Olivia thought she was playing into the college stereotype that education majors have it easy, but she just helped the stereotype that STEM majors think they’re better than everyone else.
On top of writing papers and lessons plans education majors than have to do arts and crafts projects for their lesson plan. Sounds like a lot of work to me. No one gets through college easily, every major has their obstacles.