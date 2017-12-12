It’s finals week at colleges across America, which means that the libraries are flooded with kids pulling all-nighters studying and coffee intake is high. Students are studying, writing papers and working on dreaded group projects. Everyone is on their last minute grind.

Twitter user Olivia Shade tweeted about the finals grind while making fun of education majors. Her tweet is basically saying that her major that is science-based is way harder than education majors. She has to write 20-page lab reports and education majors just have arts and crafts for their finals.

https://twitter.com/oliviashade52/status/937561422141296640

Her tweet went viral because a lot of people related that their major is harder than the education major, but it wasn’t long before someone pointed out that this tweet is shitty. She is saying that being an education major and teacher is easy! Lesson plans don’t make themselves.

So yeah, people, especially education majors and teachers came for Olivia.

https://twitter.com/baileypugh2/status/938173350366601216

https://twitter.com/baileypugh2/status/938182262289518592

https://twitter.com/BTriulzi/status/938055073648857088

https://twitter.com/maeveybaby11/status/937913464449839104

Your interpretation is based on assessing a field off an activity. This would be like me saying “biochem is so easy, you just set up Petri dishes and watch things grow.”https://t.co/rMJ7qQRnyl — Alexander Pope (@thefourthpope) December 5, 2017

“I’m a stem major and therefore everyone else besides me is incompetent” — emily (@emilyzxo_) December 5, 2017

https://twitter.com/lex_eee16/status/937910628932554753

I may be cutting out gingerbread men, but you wouldn’t be studying for that test if it wasn’t for me. You’d be still figuring out how to say your ABC’s. #donthatemecauseyouaintme — Katlyn Holden (@katlyn_holden) December 6, 2017

This isn’t even an argument of intelligence. You biochem work may or may not be harder, but it fascinates me that you think harder coursework entitles you to insult other students — Tim LaDuca (@tlad44) December 6, 2017

college is really crazy because everyone is here pursuing their unique talents and abilities so discrediting someone else’s major actually doesn’t make yours better or harder! https://t.co/T8iw6a8fby — Emme (@sheisemmereed) December 5, 2017

Olivia thought she was playing into the college stereotype that education majors have it easy, but she just helped the stereotype that STEM majors think they’re better than everyone else.

college is crazy because no matter how open minded they try to make us STEM majors still think they’re better than everyone else🤔🤔 — Mulaney (@paige_routh) December 5, 2017

On top of writing papers and lessons plans education majors than have to do arts and crafts projects for their lesson plan. Sounds like a lot of work to me. No one gets through college easily, every major has their obstacles.