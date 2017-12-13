VIEW GALLERY

In a historic and groundbreaking victory, Democrat Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore, a man banned from entering a mall and accused child molester, in the Alabama Sentatorial race.

Senator Doug Jones is an accomplished lawyer and politican, but his win was a bit of an upset considering Alabama’s tendency to go red at the voting booth. One of the greatest factors in Jones’ win was a very specific demographic of voters.

According to polls, black women voted heavily (almost unanimously) in favor of Jones, with 98% of black female voters choosing Jones over Moore. This is in comparison to only 27% of white men and 35% of white women voting for the Democratic candidate.

For anyone wondering who to thank for the election of Senator Doug Jones. pic.twitter.com/OZWUN7Jy0Z — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) December 13, 2017

As usual, black women are the ones to thank.

Roy Moore has stood against accusations of racism, homophobia, anti-Semitism and sexual assault, most of which he’s denied by exclaiming that he has black or Jewish friends.

On the other hand, Doug Jones prosecuted the murderers of the victims in the Birmingham church bombings. 54 years ago, Jones fought against the KKK for four black girls, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Carol Denise McNair.

As usual, the citizens of Alabama and beyond were quick to turn the narrative into one that involved black women as pious saviors or mammies simply caring for their fellow man without protecting their own self-interests. Let’s make one thing clear: Yes, the people of Alabama have black women to thank for the election of a just man over a predator, but it’s not because black women vote or even exist to appease and save white people. Black women should be able to vote exclusively in the interest of their own protection and preservation without having to feel as though they are responsible for saving their less politically-apt or informed counterparts. After all, black women have received the short end of the political stick for the past 200 years. They are now attempting to reclaim their time, to quote Rep. Maxine Waters, and to right the historical wrongs they’ve faced due to past votes and elections.

Twitter rejoiced at the development, laughing in the face of Moore and celebrating the continued excellence of #BlackGirlMagic.

black women of Alabama walking into work tomorrow knowing they defeated their MAGA coworkers. pic.twitter.com/aUxxba3hkt — vaun (@_Vaun) December 13, 2017

black voters and black women voters vote in their self-interest enough with this piety narrative — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) December 13, 2017

Black women when they left the voting booths in Alabama: pic.twitter.com/pOHefqxAhc — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) December 13, 2017

How many diet cokes did Trump consume while he gulped and waited for the defeat of his pedophile candidate?? #swishswish — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/jaboukie/status/940790450235027457

https://twitter.com/MayaAMonroe/status/940786318895976451

Black women came to the Alabama polls (despite massive widespread voter suppression) like pic.twitter.com/U6OIoT4vsT — Robin Thede (@robinthede) December 13, 2017

Shoutout to the majority of black voters, who, unlike their white counterparts, did not vote for a pedophile. https://t.co/t0hmeqcZ4U — KB (@KaraRBrown) December 13, 2017

Black women do not and should not have to save us. They should be able to vote with the same obligations and motivations as the rest of us.

The next victories and wins we celebrate should be more and more black women taking office, taking charge and taking over. This election proves that.