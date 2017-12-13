VIEW GALLERY

Surprise, surprise there is drama in the White House after the Democrats had a historic win in Alabama last night. Omarosa Manigault Newman was a contestant on President Trump’s show The Apprentice and was fired. Now history has repeated itself because she was fired from her White House aide position.

Omarosa was one of Trump’s few African-American supporters and staff members. She was an aide, but more specifically the Assistant to the President and Director of OPL Communications. There is mixed reporting if Omarosa was actually fired or resigned. The White House says she resigned, but other reports said she was fired by General Kelly.

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Okay the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter. But Gen Kelly Kicked her out will high drama with the Minister offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Spoke with Omarosa this morning and asked if she was fired or resigned. She said she'd have to give me a call back and hung up. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) December 13, 2017

It’s not shocking for American people to believe Omarosa was fired and didn’t resign. Trump has fired countless other members of his staff at a whim before.

People think her firing is directly related to Roy Moore’s loss in Alabama. It’s also hilarious because black women are the reason Roy Moore lost.

African American women voted in unprecedented numbers to catapult Doug Jones to victory. Now the Trump administration fires Omarosa, the only high level African American woman working in the White House. The timing is impeccable. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 13, 2017

When Omarosa tries to register for Essence Fest next year pic.twitter.com/jkYhRuG50E — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 13, 2017

Omarosa resisting White House security pic.twitter.com/6BObc90l1k — stayflyshoes (@stayflyshoes) December 13, 2017

Look at Omarosa getting escorted out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave pic.twitter.com/C6S7JHuT9M — #GetOffMyLawn (@AD_Renaissance) December 13, 2017

INT. WHITE HOUSE – DAY Trump: How could we lose in Alabama?

Kelly: 98% of #BlackWomen voted for Doug Jones.

Trump: Who can I blame for this?

Kelly: Omarosa? Could you come in here… — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 13, 2017

If you like or don’t like Omarosa her exit further destabilizes the White House.