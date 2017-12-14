VIEW GALLERY

Applying and getting accepted into college is not easily done. Even with the perfect transcript, writing essays, filling out forms and then paying to apply is a mentally and financially stressful.

When Ayrton Little, 16, found out he got early acceptance into Harvard class 2022 he celebrated. With a whole roomful of classmates behind him, Ayrton checked his acceptance status. The room erupted in cheers as everyone mobbed Ayrton to congratulate him.

All the hard work was worth it. I got accepted to Harvard at 16!! 😭😭😭 #Harvard #Harvard2022 pic.twitter.com/KjW3pAF0VG — Tha Little Man (@AyrtonLittle) December 13, 2017

At the end of the clip, he and classmates start chanting “three-peat.” According to the Daily Mail, the private school Ayrton currently attends, TM Landry College Prep in Opelousas, Louisiana, has sent a graduate to an Ivy League college three years in a row. Ayrton, obviously, being the third.

His video on Twitter went viral. The congratulations rolled in and so did the professional connections. Even Ryan Wyatt, the head of gaming at YouTube, offered him a job opportunity at Google.

So amazing. Congrats! Hit me up when you graduate and are ready to work at Google. 🙂 — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) December 13, 2017

Oh my god Congratulations all around pic.twitter.com/sW2f3wNySx — Noëls Carter (@ginandtectonica) December 13, 2017

This is so beautiful ! Congrats ! If you’re majoring in STEM I know a great org to connect you with at Harvard ✊🏾 — Bae Who’s Not Bae 🤫 (@nikki_nola_) December 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/Blessed84Life/status/941005432516202496

Congratulations and welcome to Harvard, Ayrton! 🎉 — Harvard Admissions (@applytoharvard) December 13, 2017

Ayrton posted a video of his brother Alex Little getting accepted into an Ivy League too. He’s going to Stanford class of 2022.

Y'all look my big bro!!! https://t.co/j0EBarumf8 — Tha Little Man (@AyrtonLittle) December 13, 2017

This family is smart and driven, a lethal combination.