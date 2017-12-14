VIEW GALLERY

When Kylie’s makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, does a collaboration she likes to keep it in the family. She’s already done a collaboration with her half-sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. So it’s about time that her and Kourtney Kardashian create a few lip kits together.

Twitter user LaRonda Mangum pointed out that a makeup collab could be coming soon thanks to the most recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The photo shows four Kylie lipstick or gloss tubes on a table and next to them is an empty tube with “Kourtney” on it.

Kourtney recently had a capsule collection with Pretty Little Thing, so it looks like she is trying to step up her influencer collab game. Making a lip kit with her youngest sibling is a smart move because it will for sure sellout.

Who knows if the Kourtney x Kylie collab will be just lip kits. Her Koko collection with Khloe had three liquid lipsticks, one gloss and a face palette.

While her collab with Kim, KKW, was a set of four nude liquid lipsticks. Which goes perfectly with Kim’s neutral aesthetic.

We wonder if there will ever be a Kendall x Kylie lip kit. We can only dream.

Update

Kourtney teased the new collaboration between her and Kylie on her Instagram story. She posted a slew of different logo’s of her name along with Kylie Cosmetics notepad and pen.

The collab is definitely going to be called Kourt x Kylie. All of Kylie’s makeup projects with her sister’s don’t feature their full name. Khloe’s was called Koko and Kim’s was called KKW. Now we sit and wait for the makeup to drop and inevitably be sold out in seconds.