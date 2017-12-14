VIEW GALLERY

If you don’t know Oscar Isaac from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, then you probably recognize him from Ex Machina or X-Men: Apocalypse. The actor rose to fame with Inside Llewyn Davis and has been continuing to lend his musical and acting abilities to films alike. Other than spending time on the big screen, Isaac has been an advocate for human rights and the Force for Change charity.

Oscar Isaac’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $8 million

See how he transitioned from playing in various bands to making it in Hollywood.

1979 – 1998

Born in Guatemala, Isaac moved to Miami when he was five years old and he began channeling his energy into theatre. He started at Area Stage Company and then City Theatre while also juggling a role as lead guitarist and vocalist for the punk band The Blinking Underdogs. He didn’t just play solely for one band, Isaac has stated how he played in bands of all genres. While he enjoyed acting, The Blinking Underdogs gained substantial success, having opened for Green Day. However, he put his musical career on hold when he was accepted to, and graduated from, Juilliard’s acting program.

1998 – 2011

Isaac’s debut came when he earned a small role on Illtown and later, Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He continued with supporting roles in Balibo and Che while also balancing film roles with performances in Public Theater. In 10 Years, Isaac debut his musical talents for film as his original song “Never Had” was featured on the film’s soundtrack.

2011 – 2016

Isaac’s breakthrough came when he starred in Inside Llewyn Davis, which won the second-highest honor at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. After his performance, he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, and Hollywood began taking notice of his potential. Isaac co-starred with Jessica Chastain in 2014’s A Most Violent Year and later earned a starring role on the highly revered Ex-Machina. He finally earned his Golden Globe in 2015 for his role in miniseries Show Me a Hero.

In 2015, Isaac played an X-wing pilot, an integral character of The Resistance, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens alongside John Boyega.

2016 – Present

Reeling on the success of The Force Awakens, Isaac scored a role as the villain Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse, in which he’s completely unrecognizable. In the same year, he stars as an apothecary in The Promise, which sheds light on the Armenian Genocide. All proceeds from the film were reportedly donated to non-profit organizations, like Elton John’s AIDS Foundation to human rights groups, which Isaac discussed on Human Rights Day.

Coming up, Isaac is set to star alongside Natalie Portman in Annihilation while Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15th.

Part of what makes Isaac is so interesting to watch is his ability to take on characters with various ethnicities and ideologies, from a drunken but brilliant CEO to a simple-minded medical student. Whether he’s lending his vocals or blasting enemy targets, he’s one to look out for.

2018

