Every once in a while, a story surfaces about someone who seems more akin to a superhero than an actual human — and the Mississippi woman who went viral for finishing up her finals in the delivery room certainly falls into that category.

Nayzia Thomas garnered over 130,000 likes this week after posting a picture her mom took of her, typing on her laptop and with books open, the picture of composure, while she was in labor.

“Yes i’m about to have a baby, but final SZN ain’t over yet,” she captioned the shot on Twitter.

Thomas is a Johnson County Community College student, and her dissociative identity project wasn’t even due until later that week, Yahoo reports.

“My goal was to try to have everything done before,” she told the outlet. “[I thought] ‘before all this gets crazy let me hurry up and finish this final.’”

And finish she did. Thomas updated her followers two days later, reporting a healthy baby and a 3.5 GPA, despite “major blood loss” and complications in delivery.

“School is so important to me,” she continued. “I didn’t want [the pregnancy] to be in the way. That’s what people expect. You’re a teen mom, you’re a young mother. That’s why my mom took that picture. It shows [I] follow through.”

my mom took this pic & it's the perfect explanation of my life. yes i'm about to have a baby, but final SZN ain't over yet 🤓📚 pic.twitter.com/7LyrDBE9iN — Nayzia' (@naydxll) December 12, 2017

update: on 12/12/17 we had a healthy baby boy. However, I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery. It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I'm finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/CLFGjf3hLD — Nayzia' (@naydxll) December 14, 2017

Congratulations, Nayzia! Her son Anthony certainly has a driven mama.