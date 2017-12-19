VIEW GALLERY

College is all fun and games until finals week rolls around. The hardest week of the semester is right before a sweet long break. It is honestly torturing. Ann Mark, a freshman at the University of Texas feels the struggle.

The freshman documented her first finals week struggle in a now-viral video on Twitter. The video starts out with Ann explaining how her morning of her first final started out. “So I have 15 minutes to get there, I get to the classroom and realize I don’t have a blue book,” she said.

Once I get a blue book, figure out where my exam is, and start walking with my arm out in front of me it’s over for you people — Ann Mark (@annmarkk) December 17, 2017

Classic freshman move to not know what a blue book is or that she needed it. Then she sprints back to class to find out that she is in the wrong room and building. “So I ask this girl, ‘This is RTF, right? This is world cinema history?’ and she’s like ‘No, this is physics.'”

My first!!!!! College!!!! Exam!!!! Was magical 🌈💫 D is for Degree amiright pic.twitter.com/3WOBiJT3AF — Ann Mark (@annmarkk) December 15, 2017

So she texts her class friend asking where the final is and then sprints to a building named Hogg. “And I run straight into a window – in front of all these people. So, I scream an expletive and move two feet to the left to an open door, and get to Hogg, and I get there and there is a long line outside the door.”

Ann asks a girl in line if the line was for RTF and once again she isn’t in the right place. She was at Hogg building but needed to be in Hogg Auditorium. After she looks up the auditorium on her phone she once again hauled ass to her final.

Currently filling out a Craigslist missed connection to thank all the strangers who helped me along the way especially physics exam girl and google maps girl — Ann Mark (@annmarkk) December 16, 2017

She gets to her final in time, blue book and all. She wrote an essay about Napoleon Dynamite and just like that final was over. She wasn’t lying, she really did sprint all over campus and run into a window.

Currently speaking to an eye witness @NoahSamadian pic.twitter.com/cwWUSVsSEr — Ann Mark (@annmarkk) December 16, 2017

Hopefully when the next finals week she’ll have her schedule locked down and spare blue books handy.