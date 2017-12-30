President Donald Trump received a lesson on climate change this week from a rather unlikely source.

Vinny Guadagnino, the tanned, ear-pierced fist-bumper of Jersey Shore fame, took to Twitter this weekend to educate the U.S. president on the nuances of climate change and how it’s less simplistic than global warming = hotter temperatures.

Trump denied the existence of climate change once again yesterday (December 29), tweeting: “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

If you can feel the blood rushing to your head, you aren’t the only one: a number of people were quick to correct the false assumption that global warming makes for a more comfortable New Year’s Eve.

“I think climate change is more complex than global warming will make it hotter,” Vinny tweeted, to over 50,000 likes. “It has to do with disruptions of atmospheric conditions, ocean patterns, jet streams and sh-t like that.”

People were impressed and floored by the tweet, and everyone made the same alarming realization — that a former cast member of Jersey Shore is (perhaps much) more well-versed in the state of our environment than the sitting U.S. president.

For his part, Guadagnino was not here for the joke, pointing out that being on a reality show does not make him exempt from rational thought. “Why does having a summer shore house automatically make you stupid?” he posed.

Vinny also responded to his viral tweet on Instagram, sharing the many outlets that wrote about it.

“How can some idiot that was on a show about partying in a summer shore house know anything about anything?” he joked. “Idk how i have survived this long without the slightest amount of intelligence in this dumb head of mine …. Also I’m not even a Trump hater I just disagreed with something he said.”

If Vinny’s post wasn’t convincing enough, the National Climate Assessment has found “no convincing alternative explanation” for climate change other than human activity. Also, as Weather.com notes, cold snaps have actually been linked to global warming.

In pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, the U.S. would be the only country in the world to reject the agreement. Listen to Vinny.