Barack Obama continued his annual tradition of sharing his favorite songs and books of the year on Sunday, and as usual, he had some strong — and surprising — picks.

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists,” he shared on Facebook Sunday. “It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world.”

He continued that with “some extra time” on his hands post-presidency, he had more to share this year: “From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here’s my 2017 list — I hope you enjoy it and have a happy and healthy New Year.”

As usual, his favorite songs of the year delighted his viewers. Obama highlighted the highly-acclaimed talents of Chance The Rapper, SZA, Jay-Z, Frank Ocean, Bruce Springsteen (on Broadway, naturally) and Kendrick Lamar, among others.

Barry also came through with some pop songs straight off your New Year’s Eve playlist, including “Havana” by Camila Cabello (a certified bop), “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled, and “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles (reader, I gasped).

Read and delight in the full list below:

My favorite songs of 2017:

Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William

Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

Blessed by Daniel Caesar

The Joke by Brandi Carlile

First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Rise Up by Andra Day

Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

Humble by Kendrick Lamar

La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National

Chanel by Frank Ocean

Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott

Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Little Bit by Mavis Staples

Millionaire by Chris Stapleton

Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

Broken Clocks by SZA

Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2

*Bonus: Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)