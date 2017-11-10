VIEW GALLERY

Last month, we learned that former President Barack Obama had been summoned for jury duty in Chicago, Illinois.

Everyone was POSITIVE that Obama would somehow flake out and ditch the court date, but alas, on the morning of Wednesday, November 8, Obama casually showed up for his civic duties. He’s nothing if not a reliable, patriotic citizen just fulfilling his civic duties.

The reactions to Obama’s stint as a potential juror were dramatic, to say the least.

What happens when you have jury duty w/ former President Obama! He shook every hand in that jury pool room. This video was captured by Thomas Pearson who said he was going to ditch jury duty today. pic.twitter.com/5AL6baUl6e — Brandi Hitt (@ABC7Brandi) November 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/PaganSoi/status/928326174610096128

Ima be on trial and look over and see Barack and be like “I voted for you…twice” pic.twitter.com/uRvllg9Kn6 — Ꮯ$ (@C_Folly_) November 9, 2017

If President Obama sat next to me jury duty 😂 pic.twitter.com/RM9uxmfCNc — nicki (@nickiknowsnada) November 8, 2017

When they find out where Citizen Barack will be seated……. pic.twitter.com/rXqYAtGee5 — Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) November 8, 2017

There goes my President….I miss him everyday. pic.twitter.com/Rg4AXvZmBb — Colin Baird (@FightBairdFight) November 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/PaganSoi/status/928325707859607553

Embarrassing: Barack Obama Has Been Kicked Off Of Jury Duty For Yelling ‘Crucify Him!’ Too Many Times https://t.co/dk2Ge7YiiM pic.twitter.com/XkeeBNS3bC — ClickHole (@ClickHole) November 9, 2017

The word isn’t out yet about how Obama fared during jury duty, but based on his presidency, we definitely think he’d make a great, fair and honest candidate.