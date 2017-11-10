Last month, we learned that former President Barack Obama had been summoned for jury duty in Chicago, Illinois.
Everyone was POSITIVE that Obama would somehow flake out and ditch the court date, but alas, on the morning of Wednesday, November 8, Obama casually showed up for his civic duties. He’s nothing if not a reliable, patriotic citizen just fulfilling his civic duties.
The reactions to Obama’s stint as a potential juror were dramatic, to say the least.
The word isn’t out yet about how Obama fared during jury duty, but based on his presidency, we definitely think he’d make a great, fair and honest candidate.