Kendall Jenner On Acne Struggles: Details & Celebs Reactions

On Sunday night, the world watched as countless celebrities donned their Sunday Best to celebrate a night of extraordinary, film and television. The Golden Globes was the kickoff to award season, and for many viewers, it was our time to see our favorite celebrities completely slay on the red carpet.

Supermodel and reality tv princess Kendall Jenner totally came through and as a professional model, her photos were effortlessly flawless.

Despite serving us all with her look, commentators criticized Jenner for what appeared to be an acne outbreak on her cheeks.

While internet trolls were doing what they do, one fan tweeted out to Jenner that in spite of her acne, she was still totally killing it on the red carpet.

Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand https://t.co/2ufMe2T1Zq — daisy (@trashforgum) January 8, 2018

Jenner, who has made it no secret that she struggles with acne, took the time to shut down the haters and responded to the tweet.

never let that shit stop you! 😎✨ https://t.co/uXlqwJxTPf — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

Jenner is just one among a slew of celebrities who openly admitted to their struggles with acne and being privy to the critique and harsh reactions from the public. Katy Perry and Alicia Keys have both been ambassadors for Proactiv, a popular skincare brand designed to combat acne, while celebs like Bella Thorne, Paris Jackson, Lucy Hale and Lorde have spoken out openly about their struggles with acne recently.

https://twitter.com/ParisJackson/status/883063404780339200

https://twitter.com/lorde/status/525467764618559488

https://www.instagram.com/p/BInp0CbBAfW/

Having acne is definitely nothing new and with more than 2.8 million people suffering from it a year, it’s good to see celebrities stepping out and speaking out against the hecklers and not letting it stop them from living.