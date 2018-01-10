Bella Hadid & Jordan Clarkson: Full Story & Details Of Couple

VIEW GALLERY

Model Bella Hadid is reportedly hooking up with Los Angeles Laker Jordan Clarkson, who were both spotted out together with friends back in December at NYC’s Zuma. The 21-year old has had multiple relationships with a couple of famous men since her modeling career began three years ago, including her most recent contact with singer The Weeknd that lasted almost 2 years. Even though there were reports that the two of them had reunited recently, after The Weeknd’s breakup with Selena Gomez and fans were hoping that the couple would return, it seems that Bella Hadid has officially moved on.

Who is Bella’s new rumored hook up? Jordan Clarkson who is a 25-year old Basketball player was famously linked to Hadid’s close friend Kendall Jenner back in 2016. He was also been spotted with Hailey Baldwin, right after Jenner began dating rapper A$AP Rocky.

After her split from The Weeknd, Bella Hadid was reportedly hooking up with New York Football Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, after being seen together at a UFC fight but rumors winded down after not being photographed together again. There were also speculations of her being linked with Jordan Barrett, when photos emerged of Bella, half-naked, in a hotel room with the Australian model this past June. It was clarified later that they were nothing more than friends. “J is like a brother to me,” she told a fan who called them “so cute” together. Turns out, Bella and Jordan were hanging out because they were both working on a project for Vanity Fair at the time. The most recent guy Hadid was seen with is Drake, this all began a couple weeks ago after being photographed at a nightclub together and leaving through separate exits, but riding in the same car afterward.

Many fans after hearing about Drake and Bella Hadid, have been hoping that they would become a couple but seems that lately, Jordan Clarkson is who she has been spending time with. Especially because sources have said that they have been hanging out together the past few weeks.

Guess we will have to wait and see if eventually, they become a couple.