VIEW GALLERY

The red carpet never surprises us anymore. From struts that have turned into trips, the inevitable wardrobe malfunction, the wearing of Converse over heels, to the ease in baring most, if not all, we’re glad there are so many celebrity fashion opportunities in the year for us to fawn over. While a celebrity might have a signature style off-duty, whether it’s grunge or sporty, nothing is off-limits when it’s time for an event’s red carpet. Prom-esque gowns in whimsical silhouettes are always a safe bet, and suits, two pieces, and jumpsuits are becoming increasingly popular.

For the upcoming Grammy Awards, besides anticipating who’ll be winning “Record of the Year,” we’ll be waiting to see who turns heads and what they’re wearing. The 60th Awards will be Cardi B’s first while the seasoned Lady Gaga and P!nk will be performing. See the 10 most memorable looks from over the years and tune in on the 28th to see what your favorite stars will be wearing for the 60th Grammy Awards.