VIEW GALLERY

While it’s not publicly acknowledged, every award show has an unspoken outfit theme. The Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet is always walked on by ladies in gowns with trains or a similarly regal get-up and the VMA’s are known for unconventional, barely-there outfits. Meanwhile, the AMA’s are attended by guests dressed in rocker chic, with dresses being swapped out in favor of shorts or pants. Besides celebrating the most iconic music of the year, the outfits worn are always something to watch out for as they indicate some of the season’s latest trends and current attitudes towards fashion.

There will no doubt be no shortage of outfit changes as guests switch from red carpet looks to their performance outfits. Some performers you’ll be seeing are: Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Hailee Steinfeld. They’ll be performing the bops of the year while Christina Aguilera will be paying a tribute to Whitney Houston.

This year, the American Music Awards will be hosted by Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who’ll for sure be pulling out all the stops with her outfits. Tune in on Sunday to see who’ll be owning the red carpet, and who’ll be taking home the Artist of the Year award.