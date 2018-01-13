It’s 2018, and celebrity doppelgängers are so passé; the latest trend is to find your museum portrait doppelgängers, with amusing — and often horrifying — results.

The free Google Arts & Culture app has been gaining viral attention on social media, with even celebrities like Busy Phillips and Rowan Blanchard sharing their LOL-worthy hand-painted lookalikes. (Granted, the app has a few other features as well, including featured articles, celebrity interviews, and art collections, but it’s the most recent selfie installment that has garnered widespread attention).

To unveil your destiny, snap a photo of yourself in real-time (no prepared uploads allowed, so know your angles) and allow the app to tell you which portrait best matches your features, and what percentage of a match you are.

As Blanchard’s Instagram Stories suggests, it’s probably best not to take it all too seriously.

Busy Phillips is appropriately enamored with the app — and she isn’t the only one.

*dresses as girl with the pearl earring before taking google arts and culture app selfie* what i always dress like this — steph (@stephsstone) January 13, 2018

Playing with the Google Arts & Culture app (iOS and Android). It'll search international museum collections for portraits that are similar to your selfie. https://t.co/Q7qq6h5dMp pic.twitter.com/8qDKdghDgE — Andy Ihnatko (@Ihnatko) January 4, 2018

Congratulations, Google marketing geniuses, for spurring thousands of selfie enthusiasts to download an app about art.