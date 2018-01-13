It’s difficult to look upon 2018 as a clean slate full of possibility and the potential for positive change when the first trend to go viral involves consuming… laundry detergent.
As Buzzfeed noted, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission felt compelled to speak out this weekend against the “Tide Pods challenge” that may well be poisoning thousands of… trend-followers. (I’m sorry; I cannot write this article without excessive ellipses. I can’t do it).
“A meme should not become a family tragedy,” the federal agency tweeted. “Don’t eat poison.” Tide itself has also spoken out against the Twitter trend, writing: “What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else.”
Even Paris Hilton has inexplicably weighed in.
People are floored that in just two short weeks, 2018 has already come to this.
Don’t eat Tide Pods, fellow kids. Listen to Dua Lipa, if not the government.
