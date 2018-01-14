This Woman’s Lavish Taco Bell Maternity Shoot Is Going Hilariously Viral

While many expectant mothers opt to take maternity photos in front of scenic backdrops or woodland landscapes, Atlanta blogger Kristin Johnston decided to honor a place that meant the world to her: Taco Bell.

Johnston is going viral this week for her equal-parts stunning and hilarious maternity photos, featuring a draping red floor-length dress, matching lipstick and nails, a string of pearls — and no shortage of tacos. Since the new mom spent much of her pregnancy craving the fast food chain, it felt like the natural choice.

“After spending as much time and money at Taco Bell as I have during this pregnancy, I knew it was the place for me,” Johnston told Cosmopolitan. “I have always loved Taco Bell but have craved it so much, especially the last few months!”

“I guess you could say that I wanted something a little different, something spicier,” she explained on her blog, Strollers and Stilettos. Her sister, Kelly Daniels, stepped up to take the fiery photos.

Johnston gave birth to her new baby,Teddy, on Friday — and like any true addict, bought Taco Bell on the way home.

*resists urge to write a “think outside the bun”/”bun in the oven” joke*