Jennifer Lawrence is currently making the press rounds promoting her new movie Red Sparrow. Yesterday the Oscar winner was at a photo junket in London to promote the movie. Lawrence was wearing a sleeveless Versace dress.

People were shocked to see JLaw bare so much skin when the temperature was in the 40s. It didn’t help that the cast photo showed all the men in heavy winter jackets while she was in a strapless, low cut dress with a huge slit.

People took the contrasting outfits as a physical representation of Hollywood sexism. Critics tweeted how woman are expected to be sexy and dressed up no matter the occasion or weather. While mean get to dress however they way and dress comfortably.

But Lawrence wasn’t having it. She posted a lengthy status on her Facebook page about the cold dress controversy. She wrote, “This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?”

She went on to write that she was only outside for a few minutes, but despite her short time in the cold, she would have suffered a lot more for that Versace dress. “I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

Lawrence finished her post be stating that analyzing her outfit choices and creating controversy about her dress is sexist, ridiculous and “not feminism.”

It’s not feminism because Lawrence says that it’s distracting from real feminist issues that are actually important than her not wearing a coat. In the words of JLaw get a grip, people.