On Wednesday, February 21, talk show host Wendy Williams told her live studio audience and viewers that following a string of medical concerns and mishaps (including her fainting on live television), that she’s been ordered to take three weeks off from her talk show, which films four days a week.

Williams who has stated that she’s never taken a day off of work since starting the show came clean about the unplanned hiatus. She told the audience that her “hyperthyroid is attached to Graves disease. Graves disease squeezes muscles behind your eyeballs…along weight loss.”

A message from Wendy.

Wendy went on to list the various other symptoms and side effects of having the disease like anxiety and nervousness which she denied having. She did, however, admit to being irritable and having trouble sleeping, some of the diseases’ symptoms.

Graves disease is defined as being a type of autoimmune problem that causes the thyroid gland to produce too much thyroid hormone, causing hyperthyroidism. The disease is just one of the several diseases and disorders involving thyroids.

Williams isn’t the first celebrity to suffer from a thyroid disorder. In fact, some of our favorite and most notable celebrities and public figures suffer from thyroid disorders. Here are 10 celebrities who have thyroid disorders.

Oprah Winfrey

In 2007, after years of struggling with weight gain and exhaustion, Winfrey announced her thyroid problems to the world. As it turned out Winfrey was later diagnosed with hypothyroidism.

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Hadid opened up about having Hashimoto’s disease on Twitter. She called out the people who have called her too skinny, little did they know her weight has fluctuated because of her disease.

Jillian Michaels

Our favorite fit chick, Michaels also has hypothyroidism and works hard to stay fit and healthy while keeping her hypothyroidism at bay.

Kim Cattrall

Sex And The City’s Cattrall suffers from Hashimoto’s disease. The disease is said to be the most common cause of hypothyroidism in the U. S..

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star battled thyroid cancer back in 2000. Since being diagnosed, Vergara has had her thyroid removed and underwent radioactive iodine treatment.

George H.W. Bush & Barbara Bush

In 1991 former President George H. W. Bush was diagnosed with Graves’ disease and treated with radioactive iodine. His wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, was also diagnosed with Graves’ disease around the same time.

Missy Elliot

Grammy Award-winning rapper Missy Elliott was diagnosed with Graves disease in 2008. Since her diagnosis, Elliot has admitted to the disease affecting her motor skills, along with experiencing dizzy spells, mood swings and hair loss

Kelly Osbourne

Osbourne blamed an untreated thyroid condition for her rapid weight loss in 2007. After losing 30 pounds, it was speculated that it was due to hyperthyroidism. It was also reported that after learning of her condition, she refused treatment for her problem because of fears of regaining weight.